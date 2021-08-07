   
Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected, US study finds
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 07 August, 2021
Latest News:
Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected,...
Heavy traffic on roads to holiday destinations in...
Fourth weekend of protests against health pass in...
Brussels defence lawyer goes for trial in prison...
NASA space rover fails in first attempt to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 07 August 2021
    Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected, US study finds
    Heavy traffic on roads to holiday destinations in south of Europe
    Fourth weekend of protests against health pass in France
    Brussels defence lawyer goes for trial in prison break case
    NASA space rover fails in first attempt to collect rock sample on Mars
    Three shooting incidents in Antwerp area in one night
    Antwerp plans total remake of Astridplein in front of station
    Belgium lifts entry ban for all ‘very high risk’ countries
    New treatment could keep vulnerable patients out of hospital
    After-hours sport now counts as working time for police
    Covid-19: Intensive care numbers rise towards 100
    Urban beach installed in Brussels city centre
    European Parliament opens to visitors
    A Belgian first: 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on a private jet
    Corona study: Belgium favours compulsory vaccination for carers
    Pedestrian priority on crossings ‘a good thing’ say most
    Staycation Spotlight: DudenDrentel interactive walk
    South of France, most of Spain turn dark red on European travel map
    No compensation for rejected planning permission in flood areas
    Jailbreak in Ghent: prisoner still at large
    View more
    Share article:

    Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected, US study finds

    Saturday, 07 August 2021

    © ITMedicine

    Unvaccinated people are twice as likely to be reinfected with the coronavirus as people who have been fully vaccinated, according to a new study by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States.

    The study, which was published on Friday, also stresses that any eligible person can be vaccinated against Covid-19, whatever their status before being infected with the virus.

    “If you have had Covid-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “This study shows you are twice as likely to get infected again if you are unvaccinated. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious Delta variant spreads around the country.”

    Some U.S. politicians, such as Republican Senator Rand Paul, have said they do not intend to get the vaccine because they acquired natural immunity after surviving the virus.

    The CDC study is based on 246 adults in the state of Kentucky who were reinfected between May and June this year after contracting the virus in 2020. They were compared to another set of 492 cases, based on sex, age and the date on which they tested positive.

    The results showed that the chances of being reinfected were 2.34 times higher among the unvaccinated than among people fully vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

    However, the researchers have not yet been able to determine exactly how long immunity acquired after an infection lasts. Additionally, that immunity can be altered by the emergence of new variants, the study showed.

    Laboratory studies indicate that blood samples from people infected with the original strain of the Wuhan virus had a weak immune response to the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

    One of the limits of the new study is, nevertheless, that it was conducted before the appearance of the Delta variant, now the dominant strain in the United States.

    The Brussels Times