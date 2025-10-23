Video shows burglars fleeing the Louvre after €88 million jewel heist

Credit : Belga

Four days after the spectacular theft at the Louvre Museum in Paris, a video has surfaced on social media showing the burglars making their getaway.

In the 30-second clip, two individuals can be seen using a lifting platform to leave the museum with their loot before fleeing the scene. One wears a yellow vest and appears to have his face covered, while the other is dressed in a black jacket and a motorcycle helmet.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to identify those behind the heist. The stolen jewels, part of the French Crown collection, are valued by the museum at €88 million, not including their historical worth.