Kitesurfer in Koksijde risks life braving storm Benjamin’s 120km/h winds

Screenshot from HLN

Footage published by HLN shows a kitesurfer in Koksijde venturing into the sea amid Storm Benjamin, as gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour pounded the Belgian coast. The violent winds and towering waves send the kitesurfer flying several metres through the air.

"It's extremely dangerous to go out to sea during this storm," said Hugo Tillier, beachmaster at the Koksijde Yachting Club. "We informed our members beforehand that going out on the water is prohibited today. We don’t know who this kitesurfer is," he told HLN.