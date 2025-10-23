Thursday 23 October 2025
Thursday 23 October 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Record number of empty shops in Walloon city centres
More than one in five retail units in Walloon city centres now stand empty, according to new figures from the Association du Management du Centre-Ville (AMCV), which published its annual City Centre Barometer in Mons on Thursday.

The study, which has tracked retail trends since 1997, shows that 21.3% of commercial units are currently vacant, up from 20.9% in 2024 and the highest level ever recorded in Wallonia. In 2010, the vacancy rate was just 12.6%, before rising steadily, with only a temporary stabilisation during the Covid years (17.2% in 2021 and 16.8% in 2022).

Shops specialising in clothing, home goods and similar "shopping specialisation" sectors have been hit hardest, dropping from 30.2% of total retail in 2015 to 21.8% in 2025.

The AMCV attributes the decline to several factors: growing competition from out-of-town retail parks, online shopping, the bankruptcy of major chains, and a saturated market. Wallonia now has 1.88 m² of retail space per inhabitant, compared with 1.67 m² in Belgium and 1.2 m² across Europe.

However, some positive trends are emerging. Several city centres have seen stabilisation thanks to a shift toward hospitality and leisure, including cafés, restaurants, and fast-food outlets. This sector has grown from 23% in 2015 to 27.3% in 2025.

Neighbourhood convenience businesses such as food, hygiene, health, and service stores are also expanding, rising from 39.4% in 2015 to 43.4% in 2025, according to the AMCV.

