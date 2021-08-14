Brexit effect felt as EU imports from UK slump by almost 20%
Saturday, 14 August 2021
Credit: Belga
European Union imports from the United Kingdom slumped by 18.2% in the first six months since it left the union, compared to the corresponding period in 2020.
The figures differ from the results published on Thursday by Britain’s National Statistical Office, which had indicated that exports to the EU other than precious metals had increased in May and June to their levels before the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, which took effect on 1 January.