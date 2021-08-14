   
Brexit effect felt as EU imports from UK slump by almost 20%
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 14 August, 2021
Latest News:
Brexit effect felt as EU imports from UK...
Some coronavirus measures necessary even in autumn and...
Poor weather conditions take a toll on Belgian...
Shortage of donations to Belgian sperm banks as...
Flemish team develops test to predict rejection of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 14 August 2021
    Brexit effect felt as EU imports from UK slump by almost 20%
    Some coronavirus measures necessary even in autumn and winter, experts warn
    Poor weather conditions take a toll on Belgian food crop production
    Shortage of donations to Belgian sperm banks as demand increases
    Flemish team develops test to predict rejection of new kidney
    Fewer Walloons working in Flanders, more in Brussels
    Court sends back case of police involved in double-fatal accident
    Investigation launched into explosion at house in Antwerp
    Microchip shortage shuts down Volvo in Ghent for three days
    Busy weekend expected on trains and motorways
    Belgian fashion chain scraps gender labels on children’s clothing
    Flemish mayor ‘made an error’ in vaccination scandal, audit concludes
    For sale: Royal yacht, one former owner, offers circa €2 million
    Covid-19: Patients in hospital now number almost 500
    WHO continues search for origin of COVID-19
    Walloon Government considers how to manage waste from floods
    70% of entire Flemish population is fully vaccinated
    Belgian army opens investigation into illegal party in barracks
    Weather: shooting stars on Friday and a sunny weekend
    Most Wanted criminal picked up after ten years on the run
    View more
    Share article:

    Brexit effect felt as EU imports from UK slump by almost 20%

    Saturday, 14 August 2021

    Credit: Belga

    European Union imports from the United Kingdom slumped by 18.2% in the first six months since it left the union, compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

    The figures differ from the results published on Thursday by Britain’s National Statistical Office, which had indicated that exports to the EU other than precious metals had increased in May and June to their levels before the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, which took effect on 1 January.

    “In the first six months of 2021, following the end of the transition period, EU imports from the UK dropped significantly (-18.2%),” the report by the official European statistics agency Eurostat, released on Friday, read.

    European and British administrations use different methodologies to measure cross-border trade, which could explain the different results.

    EU exports to the UK, its third-largest trading partner, went up by 5.5% in the first semester of this year, according to Eurostat.

    As a result, the EU registered a surplus of €69.8 billion in its trade with the UK, up from €47.8 billion in the first half of 2020.

    The UK is the only one of the EU’s 10 main trading partners to register a drop in its sales to Europe. However, EU sales to all 10 countries also went up.

    All the others – China, United States, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, Norway, South Korea and India – saw their exports to the 27-member bloc increase.

    Overall, the EU’s exports increased by 22.3% in the first half of this year, compared to the first semester of 2020, amounting to €188.3 billion. Imports totalled €173.5 billion, a 29.6% increase.

    The Brussels Times