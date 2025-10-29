Brief sunny spells before rain returns on Wednesday

Credit : Belga

After a grey start, brief sunny spells will appear across Belgium on Wednesday morning, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) forecasts.

Clouds will return in the afternoon, bringing rain to western regions by the end of the day. Daytime highs will reach between 11°C and 15°C under generally moderate winds.

Overnight, the rain will move eastwards, leaving drier weather and some clear spells behind it in the west. Showers will clear the Ardennes later in the night. Minimum temperatures will range from 4°C in the High Ardennes to 8°C along the coast, with moderate winds continuing.

Thursday will begin with sunshine before turning cloudy again, though conditions will remain dry. Temperatures will hover between 9°C and 14°C.