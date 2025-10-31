Cloudy skies and light rain expected across belgium on friday

Credit : Belga

Friday's weather in Belgium will be marked by cloudy skies and scattered light rain, mainly in the northwest, the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) reported. Brighter spells are expected to return over western regions by the end of the day.

Daytime temperatures will range between 11 degrees in the High Fens and up to 15 or 16 degrees in Flanders.

Skies will briefly clear overnight before turning cloudy again towards dawn, as a new band of rain moves in from the west. Night-time lows will vary between 9 degrees in the Ardennes and 13 degrees in central and western Belgium.

On Saturday, a more active rain front will sweep across the country from west to east, bringing at times heavy showers and possibly some thunder. Drier weather with sunny intervals is expected later in the day, with highs between 12 and 16 degrees.