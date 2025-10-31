Barcelona's Sagrada Familia becomes world's tallest church

At 162.91 metres tall, Antoni Gaudí's masterpiece is now officially the tallest church in the world, surpassing Germany’s Ulm Minster. Credit : Unsplash

Barcelona's Sagrada Familia has reached a new milestone. At 162.91 metres tall, Antoni Gaudí's masterpiece is now officially the tallest church in the world, surpassing Germany’s Ulm Minster, which stands at 161.53 metres.

The new record was achieved after workers placed the upper section of the basilica's central tower, dedicated to Jesus Christ, on Thursday.

"Today we saw one of the greatest moments in the construction of the Sagrada Família! The first element that forms part of the cross of the tower of Jesus Christ has now been placed: the 7.25-metre long and 24-tonne lower arm of the cross," the Sagrada Família team said on X

Avui hem viscut un dels grans moments en la construcció de la Sagrada Família! 🙌 Ja s'ha col·locat el primer element que forma part de la creu de la torre de Jesucrist: el braç inferior de la creu, de 7,25 metres i un pes de 24 tones. ¡Hoy hemos vivido uno de los grandes… pic.twitter.com/YLfTs3Zpyw — La Sagrada Família (@sagradafamilia) October 30, 2025

Construction of the basilica, officially named the Basilica and Temple of the Holy Family, began in 1882. Gaudí, who took over the project a year later, knew he would never live to see its completion. When he died in 1926, only one tower had been finished.

Today, the Sagrada Familia draws nearly five million visitors a year, with ticket revenue helping to fund its ongoing construction. The central tower will ultimately reach 172.5 metres, while the full completion of the basilica, including its intricate facades and interior, is expected by 2035