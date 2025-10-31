Just Stop Oil trio cleared over Stonehenge protest

Just Stop Oil, known for its high-profile stunts, including throwing soup at Van Gogh paintings, announced earlier this year that it would bring an end to its disruptive actions. Credit : Belga

Three climate activists from the Just Stop Oil movement have been acquitted of vandalism charges after spraying Stonehenge with orange powder during last year's summer solstice gathering.

The protest, which took place on 19 June 2024, was "carefully planned" and filmed by other campaigners for online release, according to prosecutors. However, the orange powder caused no permanent damage and the stones were quickly cleaned at a cost of around €705.

The three defendants denied causing harm to the monument or public disturbance, arguing that their protest was peaceful. After six hours of deliberation, the jury cleared all three.

Just Stop Oil, known for its high-profile stunts, including throwing soup at Van Gogh paintings, announced earlier this year that it would bring an end to its disruptive actions.