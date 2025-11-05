Brussels' most prestigious restaurants in 2026

Credit : Bozar Restaurant

The Belux edition of the iconic Gault&Millau guide once again celebrated culinary excellence, listing 1,340 addresses and crowning Brussels-based chef Karen Torosyan as Chef of the Year 2026.

When journalists Henri Gault and Christian Millau launched their culinary guide in 1972, they wanted to reinvent food criticism and challenge Michelin's rigid star system. Their "yellow guide" was literary, modern, and above all, free-spirited.

Scoring on 20 points and awarding toques instead of stars, Gault&Millau embodied what they called la nouvelle cuisine, a culinary revolution built on fresh ingredients, lighter sauces, and authenticity in the kitchen.

At the launch of Gault&Millau’s 23rd Belgian edition in Brussels, inspectors praised Brussels chef Karen Torosyan, the culinary mastermind behind Bozar restaurant. He has been named Chef of the Year 2026.

The Armenian-born chef, who began his career as a dishwasher before rising to the top of Belgium's gastronomic scene, was celebrated for his "precision, passion and love for the product."

This year's edition once again placed the Belgian capital firmly on the fine dining map. Alongside Bozar's distinction, Humus x Hortense and Eliane, chef Kobe Desramaults' new restaurant, both scored highly.