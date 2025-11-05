13-year-old girl Sèrione Harvengt missing in Mons since Tuesday

Sèrione is described as 1.53 metres tall, of slim build, with long auburn hair, blue eyes and purple-framed glasses. She was wearing blue denim shorts, a black blouse and mid-height black boots, and carrying a black bag. Credit : Child Focus

Police in Mons are searching for 13-year-old Sèrione Harvengt, who has been missing since Tuesday evening. She was last seen around 5 p.m. at the "Chêne aux Haies" institution on Chemin du Chêne aux Haies in Mons.

Sèrione is described as 1.53 metres tall, of slim build, with long auburn hair, blue eyes and purple-framed glasses. She was wearing blue denim shorts, a black blouse and mid-height black boots, and carrying a black bag.

Authorities say Sèrione needs medical attention and urge her to contact her family to reassure them. Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is asked to contact police investigators on the free number 0800 30 300, via Child Focus at 116 000, or by email at avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu