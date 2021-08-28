Table Tennis: Belgian Laurens Devos wins gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Belgium’s Laurens Devos retained his table tennis champion’s title (Class 9) at the Paralympics in Tokyo on Saturday, beating Australia’s Lin Ma by 3 sets to 1.

The 21-year-old world number one, who also won gold at the 2016 Rio Games, defeated the world number 3 by 9-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-3.

Lin Ma had won gold at the Paralympics in Beijing (2008) and in London (2012).

Devos, who is also World and European champion, has now given Belgium its fifth medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The fourth came earlier in the day from another ping pong player, Florian Van Acker, who won bronze in Class 11.

Belgium’s first three medals came on Thursday. Michele George took gold on Best of 8 in dressage (Grade V) while Manon Claeys won bronze on San Dior 2, also in dressage. In cycling, Griet Hoet and Annelies Monsieur (pilot) won bronze in the Women’s B 1000-metre time trial.

The Brussels Times