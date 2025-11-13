Boca beers recalled over undeclared wheat allergen

Credit : Brasserie Artisanale de la Fabrique 2020

The craft brewery La Fabrique has issued a recall for multiple Boca beers after wheat was found in the products without being listed on the label. The move was taken in agreement with Belgium's food safety agency (AFSCA)

The recall covers Boca Blonde, Boca Ambrée, Boca Triple, Boca Brune, Boca Grum, Boca Wad, as well as La Lyre and La Blanius. All products were sold in glass bottles between 17 April 2022 and 13 November 2025.

Specific affected batches include multiple lots with durability dates stretching from 2023 to 2028 across the full range. Afsca advises anyone with a wheat allergy or intolerance not to consume the products and to return them to their point of purchase.

The brewery stressed that the beers remain safe for consumers who do not have a wheat allergy.

The products were distributed mainly in the province of Liège through retailers such as Carrefour, AD Delhaize and Intermarché, along with local shops, farms and breweries. Customers seeking further information can contact the brewery on 0473 69 12 55.

