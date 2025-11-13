BBC chairman apologises to Trump but rejects defamation charge

The headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) are pictured in London on March 11, 2023. The BBC's sport service was in meltdown on Saturday after pundits and commentators refused to work in support of presenter Gary Lineker, who was forced to "step back" after accusing the government of using Nazi-era rhetoric. Match of the Day presenter Lineker, England's fourth most prolific goalscorer, sparked an impartiality row by criticising the British government's new policy on tackling illegal immigration. Susannah Ireland / AFP

The BBC’s outgoing director-general, Tim Davie, has urged the broadcaster to “fight” to defend its journalism amid threats of defamation claims from Donald Trump.

Speaking on Tuesday in a videoconference call with staff, Davie acknowledged an “error” in a 2024 documentary about the former US president, as reported by BBC News.

The controversy surrounds an edited version of Trump’s speech from 6 January 2021, aired in the BBC’s flagship programme 'Panorama,' which allegedly made it seem as though Trump explicitly urged his supporters to resort to violence against Congress.

Davie admitted the mistake constituted a breach of the BBC’s editorial guidelines and said he had taken his “share of responsibility” by resigning on Sunday. However, he did not address Trump’s legal threat or confirm the exact date of his departure during the call, which included BBC chairman Samir Shah.

The BBC has been under intense scrutiny, especially from conservative voices, with accusations of bias mounting against the public broadcaster. Davie acknowledged these criticisms, stating that the organisation was facing “tough times” but expressed confidence in its resilience.

"We have to be very clear and stand up for our journalism," Davie said in the Tuesday call. "We are in a unique and precious organisation, and I see the free press under pressure.

"I see the weaponisation. I think we've got to fight for our journalism," he added.