   
Nearly 500 Belgians still stuck in Afghanistan
Saturday, 18 September, 2021
    Nearly 500 Belgians still stuck in Afghanistan

    Saturday, 18 September 2021

    A plane from Islamabad after landing at the military airport in Melsbroek. Credit: Belga

    Some 475 Belgians and “persons under the responsibility of Belgium” still need to be evacuated from the Afghan capital Kabul, which fell to the Taliban group over a month ago, according to the latest tally by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Of these, 270 are Belgian nationals and their family units, while the 200 others are “exposed categories” such as human rights defenders, activists and people who have worked for Belgium, Le Soir reported on Saturday.

    Some 150 had already been waiting to leave the country when Operation Red Kite ended on 26 August. The others reported to the Belgian Embassy in Islamabad (in Pakistan) after that date.

    “The list has not stopped growing,” said a source at the Foreign Ministry, which continues to monitor the various cases and to find solutions for the group.

