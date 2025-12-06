FBI warns of scams using AI images of kidnappings

The FBI has issued a warning about a new form of online fraud involving artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake ransom scenarios.

According to the FBI, scammers use images taken from social media and other websites to stage a simulated ‘kidnapping’. Posing as kidnappers, they send text messages claiming that a loved one has been abducted and will only be released upon payment of ransom.

To make their claims convincing, the perpetrators use AI to generate realistic images or videos of the alleged victim. While these visual materials appear authentic, they are entirely fabricated.

The FBI urges Americans to stay vigilant, especially if information about a missing person is publicly shared online. The agency notes that, despite the realistic appearance of these images and videos, subtle imperfections can often reveal their artificial origins.

The frequency of such fraudulent activities has not been disclosed by the FBI.

