A mutation of a specific gene responsible for Dementia and Lateral sclerosis strongly weakens the brain's immune cells, according to new Belgian research.

A particular C9orf72 gene mutation – the main cause of frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – severely weakens the brain's immune cells, according to research published on Monday by Belgian universities VIB-KU Leuven and VIB-UAntwerpen.

The mutation affects paramount brain maintenance cells' ability to detect threats, clear waste and communicate with neurons, gradually damaging brain tissue and driving neurodegeneration.

The findings help explain why the mutation causes such extensive harm in these diseases.

Researchers also point to parallels with other conditions, such as Alzheimer's, suggesting genetic and non-genetic forms may follow different biological pathways.

They say the discovery opens the door to more targeted treatments. A better understanding of these paramount brain maintenance cells' role could lead to new strategies for ALS, frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Jessica Liu from Stop Alzheimer's said the progress highlights the need to support research and encourages continued investment in projects that advance understanding of neurodegenerative diseases.