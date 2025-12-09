Belgium confirms it will abstain on EU–Mercosur trade deal

Vice-prime Minister and minister of Economy and Work David Clarinval arrives for a 'Kern' meeting gathering selected Ministers of the Federal Government, Wednesday 29 October 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Belgium will abstain in the forthcoming vote by EU member states on the draft trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur countries, federal agriculture minister David Clarinval said on Tuesday after a meeting of the country's different entities confirmed their divergent positions.

"Economically, the Mercosur agreement offers real opportunities for most industrial sectors such as plastics, machinery or textiles, and for certain agricultural branches such as dairy or potatoes. At the same time, we are aware that other sectors, such as sugar or beef, could feel more negative effects despite the safeguard clauses provided," the MR deputy prime minister told Belga.

The vote by the Twenty Seven on the free trade agreement with the Mercosur countries, concerned so far, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, is expected between 16 and 19 December. The European Commission wants to secure approval before a Mercosur summit in Brazil on 20 December.

Before taking a position, the Twenty Seven are waiting for a European Parliament vote on 16 December on safeguard measures designed to reassure farmers, who are strongly opposed to the treaty, and to win over France, which leads the camp against it.