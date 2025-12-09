'Stupid b*****s': Brigitte Macron faces backlash for using slur against feminist hecklers

French First Lady Brigitte Macron. Credit: Stephanie Lecoq/Belga

French First Lady Brigitte Macron came under fierce criticism on Monday after a video footage leaked showing her using a slur against feminist hecklers who disrupted the show of a French comedian previously accused of rape.

The video shows Macron calling the feminist activists 'sales connes' (stupid b****s). Her office said she had been trying to reassure the artist.

Ary Abittan, a French comedian, was performing on Saturday when activists interrupted the show wearing masks of the actors and chanting "Abittan rapist".

A woman had accused him of rape in 2021, but investigators dropped the case in 2023, citing insufficient evidence.

Macron attended the show on Sunday with her daughter and spoke to Abittan backstage, according to a video published by Public.

In the footage, Abittan says he is scared after the previous night's protest. Macron replies: "If there are any stupid bitches we will kick them out."

Her office later said the First Lady had intended to calm the comedian's nerves, and she did not seek to attack the cause, while disagreeing with the 'radical methods' used to stop a performer from going on stage.

The feminist collective behind the protest, NousToues, has turned the phrase into a social media hashtag, joined by supporters including actor Judith Godrèche.

Other activists and politicians condemned the remark, calling it disrespectful to victims and campaigners.