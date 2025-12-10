Two new night train connections from Brussels next year

Illustration picture shows the European Sleeper night train that connects Brussels, Amsterdam and Berlin, Friday 26 May 2023, at Brussels South/ Bruxelles-Midi/ Brussel Zuid railway station. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

Belgium will gain a new night train connection from mid next year.

Dutch Belgian private operator European Sleeper will launch night trains from Brussels to Switzerland and Italy, terminating in Milan, the company announced on Wednesday.

The first service is scheduled for 18 June. Night trains will depart from both Brussels and Amsterdam, coupling in Germany, with a stop in Cologne, or splitting in the opposite direction, before continuing through Switzerland with stops in Bern and Brig, and into Italy with stops in Stresa on Lake Maggiore and Milan.

European Sleeper plans to operate the service three times a week. Departures from Brussels are planned for Monday, Thursday and Saturday evenings, with arrivals in Switzerland and Italy the following morning.

"The exact timetable is still being discussed with rail network operators in the various countries," the company said. Ticket sales will begin in early 2026.

Plans for a night train to Barcelona have been postponed.

This will be the company's second new link next year. European Sleeper has already announced a Paris Berlin night service from the end of March, which will also stop in Brussels. The private operator already runs a night train from Brussels via Amsterdam to Berlin, Dresden and Prague, and says almost 240,000 passengers have travelled on more than 750 night trains.

In addition, ÖBB Nightjet trains operate between Brussels and Vienna.

