Huge delays for commuters as STIB network disrupted by strike action

The STIB public transport network was disrupted on Friday morning due to strike action launched by the socialist trade union CGSP.

Union activists blocked access to several tram and bus depots, preventing available drivers from leaving with their vehicles, the Brussels public transport operator said on its website.

Only a handful of tram lines, namely lines 4, 7, 9, 10, 39 and 51, are operating, and at a sharply reduced frequency. The bus network is also disrupted, while the metro is running normally.

The CGSP is protesting against plans by STIB management to close company canteens. In return, the union is demanding an increase in the value of meal vouchers as compensation.

Huge delays for commuters

Commuters reported severe delays on the network this morning. One woman who was travelling from Saint Gilles to Place Stephanie told The Brussels Times that she had to wait around 25 minutes for her tram to arrive. "It's the worst I've ever seen," she said.