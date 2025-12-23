Greta Thunberg arrested in London during protest backing banned Palestine Action group

Greta Thunbeg. Credit: Belga.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London on Tuesday while attending a demonstration in support of the banned group Palestine Action, according to campaign organisations.

In statements released on Tuesday, Defend Our Juries and Prisoners for Palestine said Thunberg was detained while holding a placard reading: "I support the prisoners of Palestine Action. I oppose genocide".

A spokesperson for Defend Our Juries said the activist had been "arrested under the UK's anti-terrorism legislation".

Palestine Action was added to the UK list of proscribed terrorist organisations in early July, following a series of vandalism actions carried out by its activists. Several members of the group are currently in detention and have launched a hunger strike.

Under UK law, expressing support for a proscribed organisation can carry a prison sentence of up to six months.