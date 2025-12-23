Train services between Brussels and France halted after person struck on high-speed line

Credit : Belga

Train traffic on the high-speed rail line between Brussels and France has been completely halted following a serious incident near the border.

According to rail infrastructure operator Infrabel, services on High-Speed Line 1 between Brussels-South and France have been at a standstill since 1.52 p.m. after a train struck a person. Emergency and rescue teams are currently at the scene.

The collision has triggered widespread disruption across the rail network, with Infrabel confirming that no Eurostar or TGV INOUI services are currently running between Belgium and France.

"All international traffic is affected," Infrabel said in a statement. "We are looking into possible diversions via a secondary line, but it is not yet clear whether this will be feasible. Our teams and the relevant emergency services are fully mobilised to restore services as quickly as possible."

Passengers travelling between Brussels and France are advised to check the latest updates before setting out, as delays and cancellations are expected to continue.