   
Wolf cubs raised by humans can develop same connection as puppies
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 31 October, 2021
Latest News:
Wolf cubs raised by humans can develop same...
Government approves ‘cheque’ to help vulnerable households cope...
Steel: EU, US reach agreement on import duties...
‘Warning to humanity’: dying corals sign of climate...
World’s biggest choral contest opens in Gent...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Sweden continues to examine its handling of the pandemic and decides on booster vaccination
    2
    Bright Brussels festival illuminates the capital
    3
    Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world
    4
    Belgium switches to winter time on Sunday
    5
    Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of third dose
    Share article:

    Wolf cubs raised by humans can develop same connection as puppies

    Sunday, 31 October 2021

    By Orlando Whitehead

    Credit: Canva

    A new study into animal domestication found that wolf cubs raised by humans can develop a similar attachment to their carers as puppies. The findings supplement results from previous studies where wolves played fetch, much like dogs.

    For the study, carried out at Stockholm University, behavioural ecologist Christina Hansen Wheat and colleagues compared the attachment of 12 Alaskan huskies from two litters and 10 European Grey wolves from three litters. All animals were raised by humans from 10 days old.

    The researchers devised a series of tests to compare the attachment of both races to discover whether dogs have evolved from wolves to become innately attached to humans.

    For the first two months of their lives, the animals were hand-fed by their carers, who were present throughout the entire period. At the age of four months, the presence of their carers gradually reduced until the animals were alone throughout the night. The team found that both wolves and huskies developed the same attachment to humans at this point in their lives, whether that was greeting their carers, going with them on walks, or looking for physical contact, RTBF reported.

    Related Posts

    The study is particularly pertinent given that the dogs that today are kept as pets are descended from wolves. Hansen Wheat explains that the domestication of wolves started over 15,000 years ago, making dogs one of the first domesticated animal species. By comparing the two races in identical conditions, the study allowed researchers to address important questions about how domestication affects animal behaviour. The team looked into both the behaviour of individual animals and how they interacted as a group.

    Ultimately, the study raised more questions than it answered and the team will continue studying the animals’ behaviour to better understand the relationship between animals and humans.

    Latest news

    Government approves ‘cheque’ to help vulnerable households cope with soaring energy bills this winter
    The federal government has approved a draft bill for an 80 euro ‘energy cheque’ to help alleviate the burden poorer households face this winter in ...
    Steel: EU, US reach agreement on import duties
    The European Union and the United States have reached agreement on a resolution of their dispute over import duties imposed in 2018 on European steel ...
    ‘Warning to humanity’: dying corals sign of climate disaster to come
    In the coming days, leaders from across the world will meet in Glasgow to agree on a coordinated action plan to tackle climate change. On the other ...
    World’s biggest choral contest opens in Gent
    The biggest competition in the world for choral singing opened in Gent on Saturday, in the presence of the Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon. For ...
    China slams US investigation into the origins of Covid-19 as “political and false”
    The Chinese government lashed out on Sunday against a report by U.S. intelligence services on the origins of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) ...
    Lowest polluters do the most greenwashing
    Real estate services – agencies, building-management companies and the like - have the widest gaps between words and actions on climate in Belgium, ...
    Russia starts one week’s leave amidst soaring Covid-19 cases
    Russians began taking one week off on Saturday in a measure aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country, which has the worst ...
    COP26: Thousands of climate activists arrive at Glasgow
    This Sunday 31 October marks the first day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which sees delegates of almost 200 countries ...
    Sweden continues to examine its handling of the pandemic and decides on booster vaccination
    A report published on Friday concludes that Sweden’s handling of the pandemic has been marked by a slowness of response which was insufficient to ...
    Bright Brussels festival illuminates the capital
    The fifth edition of the Bright Brussels festival was officially launched on Thursday, and will illuminate the European capital until 6 November. ...
    29 fans of Club Bruges banned from matches for lighting flares
    On Friday 29 supporters of Club Bruges football team were banned from watching matches in stadiums after using flares after a match on 23 May. ...
    Numerous Aldi stores in Wallonia hit by workers strikes
    Over 30 Aldi stores in Wallonia have been affected by unplanned strikes on Saturday as staff show their general discontent, a union source confirmed. ...