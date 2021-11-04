   
Europe heads for coal exit as more countries pledge phaseout
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 November, 2021
Latest News:
Von der Leyen accused of hypocrisy following short...
Extinction Rebellion take over publicity spots around Brussels...
Europe heads for coal exit as more countries...
Ghent students win prize for insect-based pet food...
How non-EU residents can get Belgium’s Covid Safe...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    How non-EU residents can get Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    2
    Investigation opened into porn video recorded on altar of Flemish church
    3
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    4
    Belgian fitness sector losing up to 20% of its members due to CST
    5
    CCN building at Brussels’ North station to be demolished
    Share article:

    Europe heads for coal exit as more countries pledge phaseout

    Thursday, 04 November 2021

    By Sam Morgan

    Credit: pixy.org

    Coal power has taken a battering at the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, as a number of European countries pledged to rid their energy mixes of the fossil fuel. Top polluters Poland and Ukraine are among the most notable countries to signal a shift in policy.

    As one of the most polluting fossil fuels, ‘Cancelling coal’ is a main priority of the COP26 summit. This is also one of the most politically feasible green policies to push through in the current economic climate.

    The summit is not disappointing in that regard, as some top names have made coal phaseout announcements, including Poland and Ukraine, which along with Germany make up the top three heaviest users of the fuel in Europe.

    Poland gets most of its electricity from coal and has for many years frustrated climate policies at the EU level to protect its mining industry. Now its government has confirmed that it will aim to phase it out in the 2040s.

    “Poland is the last big bastion of coal in Europe and will mostly finish Europe’s journey to become coal-free,” said Dave Jones, a campaigner with environmental NGO Ember.

    Ukraine gets about a third of its power from coal and will now ditch it by 2035. Renewable energies such as solar and wind are tipped to make up for the reduction in fossil fuel energy.

    “This objective requires developing highly-flexible and low-carbon generation, as well as integration of energy markets of Ukraine and the EU,” said Ukrainian energy minister German Galuschenko.

    Related Posts

    Germany has already said it will curb coal by 2038 after negotiating lucrative compensation packages for power providers; however, the incoming government is likely to move that date up significantly.

    Much of the anti-coal lobbying at COP26 is being carried out under the auspices of the Powering Past Coal Alliance, an umbrella group that now consists of 165 members and counting. Despite its pledge, Poland has not yet joined the alliance.

    Twenty-one of the 27 EU countries are involved, after Croatia, Estonia and Slovenia decided to join. Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Malta, Poland and Romania are yet to add their weight.

    Slovenia, the current holder of the rotating EU presidency, says it will set a phaseout date soon, while Croatia has confirmed it will work towards a 2033 deadline.

    In Europe, a number of countries already keep the lights on without the use of coal, including Albania, Austria, the Baltic States, Belgium, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. However, those countries do use coal for other industrial processes.

    Coal is rapidly becoming more expensive than other sources of energy, including renewables, as record-high carbon prices in the EU make it less economical to pollute. The price is expected to keep the pressure on fossil fuels.

    Globally, China, India and the United States are the biggest coal users and although no full phaseout plans are on the table, separate promises by the three powerhouses to ramp up further clean electricity could squeeze the fuel out.

    More announcements could yet be made at the summit, which runs for another eight days.

    Latest news

    Von der Leyen accused of hypocrisy following short private jet trip revelations
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been criticised after it came out that she took a private jet for a 50-km trip as climate ...
    Extinction Rebellion take over publicity spots around Brussels
    In the early hours of Thursday morning, climate collective Extinction Rebellion took over some 50 publicity spots around Brussels "to denounce the ...
    Ghent students win prize for insect-based pet food
    Two students from Ghent have won a prize at Expedition DO!, the start-up programme of Ghent University, for developing insect-based pet food. ...
    How non-EU residents can get Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    As Flanders and Wallonia have expanded the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) and Brussels is tightening its checks from this week, the authorities ...
    Belgium in Brief: Anchored in Brussels
    Members of the Brussels Parliament are calling on Belgium's Federal Government to set clear and uniform criteria for the regularisation of ...
    Some 20 firearms lost or stolen from Ministry of Defence still unlocated
    5,521 files of material lost or stolen from the Ministry of Defence have been registered between 2016 and 2020, among them firearms and ammunition. ...
    ‘World needs much more cycling’ to combat climate change, say advocates
    The world needs much more cycling in order to combat climate change and reach global targets for CO2 emissions reduction, according to an open letter ...
    Vets to help homeless people with pets during winter months
    During the winter months, homeless people and their pets will receive help from vets as part of the Prince Laurent Fondation "Winter Plan." ...
    Covid Safe Ticket boosts demand for first dose in Flanders
    Since the announcement was made that the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) would be expanded in Flanders from 1 November, more people are ...
    Number of hospitalisations due to excessive drinking rapidly increasing
    More and more people are being taken in at Leuven's emergency departments as a result of alcohol intoxication, including young people, but also those ...
    Eight new cycling projects for Brussels
    Brussels will be getting eight new cycling projects thanks to the anonymously-funded Bikes in Brussels Fund. The projects involve the creation of ...
    Vaccinated care staff can continue working after high-risk Covid contact
    Vaccinated care personnel can continue to work after a high-risk Covid-19 contact pending a negative test result to avoid jeopardising the continuity ...