   
COP 26: ‘A step in the right direction, but work is far from done’ says EU
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 14 November, 2021
Latest News:
ING head office in Brussels will be fitted...
Paediatricians not in favour of masks for children...
Nine Flemish cities and communes awarded ‘child-friendly’ designation...
COP 26: ‘A step in the right direction,...
Brussels police asked to increase controls on Covid-19...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Brussels police asked to increase controls on Covid-19 measures
    2
    France tightens entry requirements for unvaccinated Belgians
    3
    Smart cameras to be used to check on drivers using mobile phones at the wheel
    4
    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
    5
    Extra measures are ‘urgently needed’ across Belgium
    Share article:

    COP 26: ‘A step in the right direction, but work is far from done’ says EU

    Sunday, 14 November 2021

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Belga

    The European Union noted on Saturday that the Glasgow Pact, adopted by close to 200 countries at COP26, was “a step in the right direction,” but much still needed to be done.

    “COP26 is a step in the right direction. 1.5 degrees Celsius remains within reach, but the work is far from done,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement issued by the Commission. “The least we can do now is implement the promises of Glasgow as rapidly as possible and then aim higher.”

    Von der Leyen noted that the conference had set itself three objectives: getting commitments to cut emissions during this decade and meet the 1.5°C target, meeting the target of 100 billion dollars per year in climate finance for developing and vulnerable countries, and reaching agreement on the Paris rulebook for further implementation of the 2015 Paris accord.

    “We have made progress on all three objectives,” she said.

    “Several major emitters have announced new emission reduction targets,” she noted, adding that over 100 countries had agreed to cut their methane emissions by 30% under the Global Methane Pledge launched by the EU and the U.S.

    Related News

    None found

     

    New partnerships have been launched to support countries in their transition to clean energy, and the latest pledges should bring global climate finance up to the 100 billion-dollar mark, the European Commission head pointed out.

    “The EU already contributes more than a quarter of global climate finance, with over 27 billion dollars a year,” she added.

    If all long-term commitments announced in Glasgow are implemented, “we should keep global warming under 2 degrees, von der Leyen stressed. “So we need to work further, so that next year’s climate conference in Egypt puts us firmly on track for 1.5 degrees.”

    Latest news

    ING head office in Brussels will be fitted with air-purifying façade
    ING Belgium's Marnix building in Brussels will undergo an environmentally-friendly renovation in the form of a green roof and special façade whose ...
    Paediatricians not in favour of masks for children
    Stricter measures begin this week to control the spread of the coronavirus amid a fourth wave, and Belgium’s minister of health has called for ...
    Nine Flemish cities and communes awarded ‘child-friendly’ designation
    Nine cities and municipalities of Flanders can now call themselves “child-friendly” after receiving the special designation from Flemish Minister of ...
    Brussels police asked to increase controls on Covid-19 measures
    The number of reported violations of Covid-19 measures in the Brussels region has decreased remarkably since summer, but now that the fourth wave is ...
    COP26 Glasgow: Success or failure?
    After lengthy last-minute negotiations on Saturday, the parties representing nearly 200 countries at the UN Climate Change Conference managed ...
    COP26: Glasgow ends with pact to phase down coal and keep 1.5°C target alive
    Delegates from some 200 countries meeting in Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) ended two weeks of intense negotiations ...
    COP26: Wallonia earmarks one million euros for loss and damages
    Wallonia will earmark one million euros to enable the most vulnerable countries facing losses and damage linked to climate change, the region’s ...
    Global tax on multinationals will net Belgium up to a billion euros per year
    The international agreement setting a global corporate tax of at least 15% on multinationals stands to net Belgium up to one billion euros per year, ...
    COP26: Glasgow’s final draft calls for increased effort on coal
    The final draft decision of the UN Climate Conference of Parties (COP26), published on Saturday morning by the summit’s British presidency, calls for ...
    France tightens entry requirements for unvaccinated Belgians
    Unvaccinated Belgians who wish to travel to France will now need to present a PCR or antigen test taken less than 24 hours before, according to the ...
    Interview with Sinterklaas: ‘I have great admiration for children, parents and teachers in these difficult times’
    Sinterklaas arrived in Antwerp via his steamboat this afternoon, but was able to grant VRT an exclusive interview before greeting all the children ...
    Coronavirus: Education Minister for Wallonia-Brussels Federation against facemask mandate for primary schools
    The Education Minister of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Carlone Désir, is not in favour of requiring fourth-, fifth- and sixth-year primary ...