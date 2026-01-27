A new night train line will connect Brussels to a German port city this summer

European Sleeper train. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

Train operator European Sleeper added a new intermediate stop on its new Paris – Berlin line.

The Paris – Berlin night service is set to launch by the end of March, with three trains a week. From 13 July, the service will also stop in Hamburg, which European Sleeper describes as a key gateway to Scandinavia, with strong rail links to Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

The company also plans to launch additional night routes from Brussels to Switzerland and Italy from 18 June, with Milan as the final destination.

European Sleeper is not the only operator running night trains from Belgium. Austrian railway company ÖBB already operates a night service between Brussels and Vienna.

