EU fears new gas dependency on US after Greenland crisis

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 20, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

After a blanket ban on Russian gas imports, the EU is worried about its dependency on American LNG, turning to other diverse resources.

"There is a growing concern, which I share, about the risk of replacing one dependency with another," said Dan Jørgensen, commissioner responsible for energy and housing, speaking to journalists.

Recent geopolitical upheavals linked to the transatlantic crisis have acted as a “wake-up call” for the bloc.

The EU is now discussing deals with other LNC suppliers, including Canada, Qatar and countries in North Africa, in an effort to limit its dependency on one source.

Jørgensen said the situation underlined the need for the EU to diversify its energy suppliers.

These comments could annoy Washington, as the EU last year committed to significantly increasing imports of US gas and oil under a tariff agreement concluded with Trump.

That deal includes a pledge by the EU to import $750 billion worth of US gas, oil and nuclear fuels by 2028.

In the third quarter, the United States accounted for 60% of EU LNG imports, compared with just 24% in early 2021.

The EU has increasingly turned to US suppliers as part of its strategy, aiming to cut off a key source of revenue for Moscow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.