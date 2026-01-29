Grey skies to linger as brittle winter weather keeps Belgium under a cold pall

Views from the Bastion Tower at Porte de Namur. Credit: Tim Boden

Belgium will remain under a grey and subdued sky on Thursday.

Occasional drizzle will add to the wintry gloom. In the far east and north-east of the country, light snowfall or sleet may still occur early in the day, while mist or fog could limit visibility during the morning commute.

Daytime temperatures will range from around 0°C in the eastern cantons, 2–3°C near the Dutch border and up to 5–6°C close to France. Winds will remain weak and variable, doing little to lift the pall hanging over much of the country.

By the evening, a few clear spells are expected to emerge. Overnight, clearer conditions will spread more widely, though low cloud will persist in some areas, particularly in the west and south. Towards the end of the night, cloud cover will increase again from France, with a chance of light rain in western regions.

Minimum temperatures will fall to between -3°C and -1°C in the Ardennes and between -1°C and +2°C in low and central Belgium.

Light easterly to south-easterly winds will gradually become moderate, underlining a weather pattern that remains strained, unsettled and slow to shift.