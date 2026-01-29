Suspected fake credit card users arrested in Brussels

Credit: Belga

Four people suspected of using a fake credit card have been arrested in Brussels after being spotted earlier in Wavre, the Walloon Brabant prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The manager of a shop on Rue de Champles in Wavre became suspicious on Tuesday evening at around 18:30, after noticing discrepancies during a card payment made by two customers. He believed the purchase had been paid for using a fraudulent credit card.

The suspects left the shop in an Audi with French registration plates. Police quickly circulated the alert, and the vehicle was intercepted shortly afterwards in Brussels, on Boulevard Léopold II, by officers from the Brussels West police zone.

Four French nationals were found inside the car: two men aged 23 and two women aged 22. All four were arrested and deprived of their liberty.

The case forms part of a broader clampdown on payment fraud, as authorities seek to deter repeat offences and limit impunity linked to organised financial crime.

Related News