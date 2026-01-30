Fatal shooting in Saint-Josse on Thursday night

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga

An adult man died at the scene after being shot on a street near the Botanique on Thursday evening, the Brussels public prosecutor confirmed.

One person was killed on Thursday evening in a shooting on Rue de Gillon in Saint-Josse, according to Bruzz and the Brussels public prosecutor's office.

The shooting took place at the intersection of Rue de Gillon and Rue du Méridien, a short distance from the Botanique concert hall.

Despite attempts to resuscitate him, the man succumbed to his injury.

The Brussels public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

Related News