Queues surge for Harry Styles in Amsterdam as more tickets go on sale this afternoon

Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Demand for tickets to Harry Styles' concerts in Amsterdam has surged, with tens of thousands of fans queuing on Ticketmaster after sales officially opened on Friday morning.

According to HLN, ticket sales began at 11:00 and quickly saw queues grow as fans rushed to secure seats for the highly anticipated shows.

For those who missed out, Ticketmaster confirmed that an additional batch of tickets will be released later on Friday afternoon.

Styles announced the Amsterdam concerts last week. What initially began as six shows at the Johan Cruijff Arena has since been expanded to a record ten dates, scheduled for 16, 17, 20, 22, 23, 26, 29 and 30 May, as well as 4 and 5 June.

A second ticket sale will take place at 14:00 on Friday for the four additional dates on 29 and 30 May and 4 and 5 June.

Fans who had access to presale codes were already able to buy tickets earlier this week, although it remains unclear how many tickets have already been sold.

Interest in the shows is particularly strong as Amsterdam is the only stop on mainland Europe during Styles' current tour.

He will also perform in cities including London, New York, São Paulo, Mexico City, Sydney and Melbourne.

The surge in demand has already had an impact beyond ticket sales, with hotel prices around the Arena reportedly rising sharply.

Meanwhile, some presale tickets have already appeared online at significantly inflated prices.

