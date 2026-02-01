Keir Starmer calls on Prince Andrew to testify amid Epstein file rumours

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer holds a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room after hosting virtual meeting with international leaders to discuss support for Ukraine, in central London on 15 March 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has suggested that former British Prince Andrew should testify before the US Congress about his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer emphasised the need for a “victim-centred approach” in the Epstein case, stating that Andrew should share information “in any form” to prioritise the victims. “The victims of Epstein should be the foremost priority,” said the prime minister.

On Friday, over three million documents related to the Epstein case were released, including photographs supposedly showing Andrew kneeling near the body of an unidentified woman. In one image, he appears to have one hand on her stomach. There are no captions accompanying the photos, and the location where they were taken remains unknown.

Additionally, BBC reported Saturday that a woman claims Epstein sent her to the UK in 2010 for a sexual encounter with Andrew. According to her lawyer, Brad Edwards, the incident allegedly occurred at Andrew’s residence. The woman stated she was subsequently given a tour of Buckingham Palace and served tea by the prince.

Jeffrey Epstein cultivated connections in elite circles while operating a vast abuse network, which victimised dozens of girls and young women over the years. Among them was Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of repeatedly sexually abusing her in 2001 when she was underage. Although Andrew denied ever meeting Giuffre, the case ended in a multimillion-dollar settlement.

Buckingham Palace announced at the end of October that Andrew's princely title would be revoked, after he had already lost other royal titles and military ranks.

Related News