Car swallowed by road collapse in Brussels

Credit : Brussels Fire Fighters

A car was partially swallowed by a sinkhole on Rue Vandenboogaerde in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean on Sunday afternoon.

Brussels firefighters reported that Emergency services, including the fire brigade, police, water company Vivaqua and gas grid operator Sibelga, were called to the scene.

Early findings suggest a water leak may have caused the subsidence. No injuries were reported, and no gas leak was detected.

As a precaution, residents of two nearby homes were evacuated, the fire service said. Water and gas supplies to both properties were temporarily shut off.

The street was closed to traffic while authorities assessed the situation.