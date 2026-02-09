Belgian Military intelligence probes helicopter firm over Chinese takeover fears

A NH-90 helicopter pictured during a visit to the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre (MRCC), part of a royal visit to the province of West Flanders, in Oostende, Tuesday 16 September 2025. Credit : Belga/ Kurt Desplenter

Belgium's military intelligence service, ADIV, has opened an investigation into helicopter operator NHV over potential national security risks.

NHV, based in Ostend, operates 27 helicopters transporting workers to offshore wind farms and oil platforms in the North Sea, infrastructure considered critical to Belgium's energy supply.

The company is also bidding for a major Defence contract to maintain new military helicopters.

Last year, it was announced that NHV would be taken over by Irish firm GD Helicopter Finance, which is owned by China's GDAT. The structure of the deal would effectively place NHV under Chinese control.

According to VRT NWS, the proposed acquisition has raised concerns within the Defence Ministry and the federal government.

Officials fear the takeover could grant China-linked interests access to sensitive infrastructure and military systems.

Belgium recently ordered 20 Airbus H145M helicopters for the army and police. NHV is seeking to become a subcontractor responsible for their maintenance.

If the takeover proceeds, a company with Chinese ownership links could be involved in servicing military aircraft.

The government is reviewing the case under new screening mechanisms that allow foreign investments in strategic sectors to be blocked on security grounds.

NHV has said the takeover would not affect its day-to-day operations and maintains it would remain under European management. However, officials have indicated that if the deal goes through, the company could lose eligibility for military contracts.