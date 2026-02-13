Cross-border police chase ends on Antwerp restaurant terrace

Aerial drone picture shows the E19 highway in Ittre, Tuesday 19 May 2020. Credit : Belga/Eric Lalmand

A cross-border police chase that began in the Netherlands on Thursday evening came to a dramatic halt on the terrace of a restaurant in Berchem, a district of Antwerp, local police said on Friday morning. Three suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

Antwerp officers were alerted by their Dutch counterparts after the fleeing vehicle entered the E19 motorway heading towards Belgium. The car later left the Antwerp ring road at Berchem, where it was pursued by the city's Special Response Team and a federal police helicopter.

The chase ended at the junction of Uitbreidingstraat and De Villegasstraat, where the vehicle crashed into a pole near a restaurant terrace.

Police detained three individuals at the scene. They have been deprived of their liberty pending further investigation.