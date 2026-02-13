New document shows hundreds of Belgian-Israelis served in IDF during Gaza war

Credit : Belga

More than 400 dual Belgian-Israeli nationals served in the Israeli army during the war in Gaza, according to figures cited by several Belgian media outlets based on a document obtained by Declassified UK.

Citing the document, Het Nieuwsblad and Gazet van Antwerpen report that 471 Belgian-Israelis were members of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in March 2025. Le Soir puts the figure at least 406.

The data do not clarify whether those concerned were deployed in the Gaza Strip itself or stationed elsewhere, such as the West Bank or along Israel's northern border with Lebanon. It also remains unclear how many were active-duty soldiers and how many were reservists.

According to VRT NWS, the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware that Belgian nationals have served in the Israeli army, but does not maintain official statistics. Belgian law does not prohibit dual nationals from serving in a foreign military.

However, individuals could face legal scrutiny if there are indications of involvement in potential war crimes. The federal prosecutor's office has said investigations may be opened where appropriate.

The figures place Belgium within a broader international context. In March 2025, more than 50,000 IDF soldiers reportedly held at least one additional nationality. The largest contingents of dual nationals came from the United States (13,342), France (6,464), Russia (5,169) and Germany (4,193).

The revelations are expected to intensify political debate in Belgium over the Gaza war and the legal responsibilities of dual nationals involved in foreign conflicts.