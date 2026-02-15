Winter Olympics vows to refill condom supply after unexpected shortage

Illustration image of contraceptives. Credit: Belga/Herwig Vergult

Organisers of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics have pledged to restock free condoms for athletes after the initial supply ran out unexpectedly.

The organising committee confirmed to the German news agency DPA that stocks in the Olympic villages were temporarily depleted due to higher-than-anticipated demand. They assured that supplies would be continually replenished until the Games conclude to ensure consistent availability.

Earlier this week, the Italian newspaper La Stampa reported that condoms had already run out at the athlete village in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Free condom distribution at the Olympics began in 1988, with around 300,000 provided during last year’s Summer Games, where they were also a sought-after souvenir for athletes.

According to Mark Adams, the International Olympic Committee’s spokesperson, only 10,000 condoms were allocated for Milan Cortina, catering to 2,800 athletes. “You can do the maths,” he said, adding: “Clearly, Valentine’s Day is in full swing at the village.”

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics are scheduled to run until 22 February.