What are the best and worst-paying sectors in Belgium?

The figures show significant pay gaps between sectors, with highly specialised industries offering substantially higher salaries than service-based professions. Credit : Unsplash

The number one recruitment platform in Belgium, Jobat, made a list of the best and worst-paying sectors. The latest figures were calculated using their salary compass.

With a full-time contract, Belgians can expect an average gross salary of €4,420, the site reports.

Best wages

Employees in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector earn an average of €5,262 per month, around 19% above the national average.

Government workers (€4,938) and those in energy and environment (€4,866) also rank among the highest paid, alongside workers in electronics and technology (€4,795), education and scientific research (€4,788), and banking and insurance (€4,734).

Healthcare workers earn €4,437 on average, placing the sector just above the national average.

Worst wages

At the other end of the scale, hospitality (HORECA) workers earn the lowest salaries, with an average gross monthly pay of €3,538, nearly 20% below the national average.

Tourism, sports and recreation (€3,543), and media, marketing and communications (€3,631) also rank among the lowest paying sectors.

Retail and wholesale workers earn €3,844 on average, while agriculture and fishing workers earn €3,898.

Salaries in human resources (€3,939), business and personal services (€4,028), textiles and fashion (€4,151), construction (€4,167), and engineering firms (€4,205) also remain below the national average.

