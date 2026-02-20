Footage shows two men risk lives in illegal leap from Brussels' most famous monument

Officials said the monument had already been targeted by base jumpers in the past, with a previous complaint also lodged. Credit : Screenshot

Two base jumpers illegally parachuted from one of the Atomium's spheres and shared footage of the stunt on social media, triggering fierce reactions from officials and prompting stricter security measures at the Brussels landmark.

The exact date of the jump remains unclear, but video circulating online shows one parachutist jumping at night and another at sunrise. The stunt follows similar illegal jumps from the Proximus Tower in Brussels.

Atomium chairman Geoffroy Coomans de Brachène confirmed a complaint has been filed with police. "Besides being illegal, this is also extremely dangerous," he told RTL Info. "It could not only have caused deaths or injuries, but also serious damage to the monument. The Atomium’s spheres are not designed for walking," he added.

Officials said the monument had already been targeted by base jumpers in the past, with a previous complaint also lodged. Investigators believe identifying those involved may be straightforward, as the footage was posted on public social media accounts.

Despite the incident, Coomans de Brachène said the Atomium is not fundamentally opposed to such projects if conducted legally. "We are always open to initiatives, including jumps like this, but they must be legal, with the proper permits and framework," he said to RTL Info.

In response, the Atomium will increase security further, including installing more cameras, motion detectors, and locks on external access points. A full security audit will also be carried out.

Brussels police also warned of the risks involved. Chief Inspector Christopher Mesmaeker told RTL Info that any penalties would depend on the specific circumstances of the case.