Brussels pupils increasingly choosing walking and cycling over cars

Children crossing the street. Credit : Belga

New figures from Bruxelles Mobilité show that fewer pupils are being driven to school in Brussels, with walking and cycling becoming increasingly common.

Every school in the capital must submit mobility data every three years. The latest analysis by Bruxelles Mobilité covering 2022 to 2025 shows a clear shift away from car use, while active travel and public transport continue to grow.

In primary schools, 32.4% of pupils travelled by car or carpool in 2025, down from 35.5% in 2023. Meanwhile, 45% used active modes such as walking or cycling, compared with 43% two years earlier.

Cycling has seen particularly strong growth. In primary schools, the share of pupils cycling rose from 3.45% in 2018 to 6.2% in 2025. Secondary schools also recorded an increase, though more modest. School staff are also cycling more, with usage rising from 5.0% to 9.2% over the same period.

The shift is even clearer in schools with a school travel plan, known as a PDS. These programmes help to encourage safer and more active journeys among pupils, staff and parents.

Of Brussels' roughly 850 schools, 336 are currently taking part in the scheme, representing more than 100,000 pupils. Participating schools receive support tools and training programmes, including cycling education initiatives tailored to urban environments.