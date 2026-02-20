Hundreds of Belgians locked up in foreign prisons

A total of 505 Belgian nationals were being held in prisons abroad as of 17 February, according to figures from the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Nonetheless, the Ministry warned the number may be incomplete, as authorities are not always informed of every detention or release involving Belgian citizens overseas.

Most Belgian prisoners abroad are being held in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Morocco, the administration confirmed.

Since the start of the year, the Foreign Affairs department has recorded 42 new detentions of Belgian nationals.

The latest figure marks an increase from August 2025, when 489 Belgians were known to be imprisoned abroad.