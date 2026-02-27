Look up this weekend: Rare 'planetary parade' will grace Belgian sky

Illustration picture. Credit: Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

A rare planetary alignment will take place on 28 February 2026, when six planets appear lined up in the evening sky.

According to National Geographic, the so-called "planetary parade" will feature Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune aligned above the western horizon shortly after sunset.

Mars will not be visible, as it is currently positioned on the opposite side of the Sun from Earth.

Weather permitting, four of the six planets – Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury – should be visible to the naked eye. Uranus and Neptune will require a telescope, though binoculars may also help.

Venus will be the easiest to spot, as it is the brightest object in the night sky after the Sun. Mercury, by contrast, will be much harder to see and will set quickly after sunset.

Best time to watch

Astronomers recommend heading outside shortly after sunset. On 28 February, the Sun sets just after 18:00, with optimal viewing conditions around 18:30 to 18:45.

Observers are advised to find a location with a clear view of the western horizon and minimal obstruction from buildings or trees. The window to see all six planets at once will be brief, as Mercury disappears below the horizon quickly.

Planetary alignments of this scale are uncommon, though similar events can occur roughly once a year when orbital positions coincide favourably.