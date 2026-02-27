Tram derails and crashes into building in Milan

Credit : Pixabay

A tram was reportedly derailed and crashed into a building in Milan, Italy, on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring around 20 others.

Le Soir reported that a local police source informed AFP of at least one death and around 20 injuries after a tram derailed and struck a building in Milan on Friday.

The accident occurred in the northern Italian city while Fashion Week is underway.

The circumstances of the derailment are not yet clear. Emergency services, including several ambulances, were seen at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the victims or the cause of the crash.