Belgian magistrates call for postponement of new criminal code

Magistrates during a stance against budget cuts in the justice departments, Tuesday 07 June 2016 at the Justice Palace in Brussel. Credit : Belga/Eric Lalmand.

A great majority of Belgium's magistrates want the introduction of the new criminal code to be postponed, according to a survey done by the independent association Magistratuur & Maatschappij (M&M).

Due to come into force on 8 April 2026, the magistrates are concerned that the code's legislative framework has not yet been fully finalised. They pointed out the absence or late completion of adapted legislation covering road traffic, drugs, weapons, municipal administrative sanctions, pretrial detention, criminal procedure and the lack of a code governing the execution of sentences.

A total of 513 magistrates from across the criminal justice chain were questioned. Of those, 71.2% said the reform is "currently not operationally feasible or only achievable at the cost of radical transitional measures". Meanwhile, 81.5% explicitly support a delay.

Magistratuur & Maatschappij (M&M) warned of the risk of procedural flaws and legal uncertainty if transitional legislation is approved and enters into force at the last minute.

"Furthermore, once the final regulations are completed, our IT systems will require at least four months to correctly implement all the necessary adjustments," the association wrote in an open letter addressed to Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V).

Last Thursday, Verlinden signalled she was open to a limited postponement, potentially until 1 September this year. However, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) has firmly opposed any delay.