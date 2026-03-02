VUB drops British academic after post praising slain Iranian leader Khamenei

Harry PettitCredit : Wikimedia Commons

The Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) has dropped plans to appoint a controversial British researcher after problematic social media posts reemerged.

On Sunday, Flemish daily Bruzz and De Morgen reported on the appointment of Harry Pettit, a british research who had been due to begin work this summer in Brussels.

Bruzz reported that Pettit received a €1.5m grant from the European Research Council in 2025. His research focuses on the digitalisation of money and its impact on vulnerable groups.

Barred from the Netherlands

Before his move to Belgium, Pettit worked at Radboud University, where his posts about the Israel-Gaza war ignited a political storm.

Rather vocal on X, he described Hamas's 7 October attacks in Israel as a 'legitimate act of resistance' that were 'in some respects brilliant'. He later wrote that it was time to 'finish what the Palestinians started on October 7'.

He referred to former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a hero and suggested that an antisemitic attack on a synagogue in Manchester was an 'inevitable backlash'.

Dutch authorities intervened after complaints that his remarks amounted to antisemitism and incitement.

Radboud issued him an ultimatum to delete certain posts. Pettit categorically refused. In November, he and the university agreed to part ways.

At the time, he denied glorifying violence, telling Dutch media he was highlighting what he called Palestinians' right to armed resistance.

Controversy in Brussels

Last week, VUB confirmed on a LinkedIn post that Pettit would join the university alongside other ERC researchers. Initially, the university defended the appointment, arguing that statements made in a private capacity fall under freedom of expression and that only a criminal conviction would trigger institutional action.

However, new X posts appeared to shift that position.

Following the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei during a US-Israeli strike, Pettit wrote that the ayatollah would be remembered for standing up to what he described as a 'US-Israeli cabal'.

He also reiterated praise for leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah, both designated terrorist organisations by the EU.

Ayatollah Khamanei will be remembered for standing up to the paedophilic US-'israel' cabal until the end, when so much of the world had submitted. Like Sinwar and Nasrallah before him, he will inspire the next generation of resistance against the demonic forces of Zionism. https://t.co/gMWkQhJDLK — Harry Pettit 🇱🇧🇵🇸 (@HarrygPettit) March 1, 2026

The posts prompted renewed outrage within VUB and beyond. Critics pointed to the university's long-running campaign for the release of detained academic Ahmadreza Djalali, who has been held in Iran since 2016 and sentenced to death in proceedings condemned by human rights groups.

On Sunday evening, VUB reversed course.

"VUB stands for freedom of expression, including when it concerns controversial viewpoints. However, statements that incite hatred or violence not only cross legal boundaries, but also violate the norms and values upheld within the VUB academic community," the university said in a statement, confirming the appointment would not proceed.

No sign of moderation

In the days before the decision, Pettit showed little sign of softening his tone online. In one post, he said 7 October would be remembered as a symbol of 'courageous resistance'.

The university had previously distinguished between private speech and academic representation, noting that Pettit had not yet formally started work and would have been required to sign its academic integrity charter.

That distinction ultimately proved insufficient to quell the backlash.

Contacted by De Morgen, Pettit did not respond to requests for comment.

Related News