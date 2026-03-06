Women still underrepresented in Belgian local politics

The four women in Belgium's federal cabinet (L–R): Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA), Minister of Asylum and Migration, Social Integration and Metropolitan Areas; Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés), Minister of Public Enterprises, Régie des Bâtiments, Civil Service, Digitalisation, Artificial Intelligence and Privacy; Annelies Verlinden (CD&V), Minister of Justice and North Sea; Eléonore Simonet (MR), Minister for the Self-employed and SMEs.

Women continue to be underrepresented in Belgian political institutions, particularly at the municipal level.

Across Belgium, only 117 of the country's 565 mayors are women, representing 20.7% of the total.

In Flanders, 52 out of 285 mayors are women, or 18.2%. In the Brussels-Capital Region, five municipalities are currently led by women: Claire Vandevivere in Jette, Olivia P’tito in Koekelberg, Sophie de Vos in Auderghem, Catherine Moureaux in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean and Valentine Delwaert in Uccle, representing 26.3% of Brussels mayors.

In Wallonia, 60 women serve as mayors out of 261 municipalities, just under 23%.

Clara Hurbain said the number remains low but is gradually increasing, noting that more women are becoming mayors or taking executive roles at the municipal level.

Meanwhile, Virginie Defrang-Firket said the figures reflect a mindset that still does not sufficiently encourage women to enter politics.

At higher levels of government, female representation is stronger. Women hold four of the six ministerial posts in the government of the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles.

In the Flemish Government, women occupy six of the nine ministerial positions, although Melissa Depraetere is currently temporarily replaced by Hans Bonte.

The governments of Wallonia and Brussels both reach gender parity, with four women among eight ministers or secretaries of state. The German-speaking Community of Belgium government includes one woman among its four ministers.

At the federal level, four women sit in the 15-member government, though none are part of the inner cabinet.

In Belgium's parliamentary assemblies, women's representation ranges from 40.6% in the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium to 50% in the parliament of the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles.

