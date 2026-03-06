Mothers still take most parental leave in Belgium

Parental leave are among the career break that can be requested online. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

More than 100,000 people opted for parental leave in Belgium in 2025, with women representing 61% of those taking the measure, according to data highlighted by Ligue des familles.

While the number of fathers using parental leave is rising each year, mothers remain significantly more likely to take full-time or half-time leave.

"The number of men using this system is increasing every year, but mothers are still far more numerous than fathers to take parental leave," said Madeleine Guyot, Ligue des familles's director-general.

The organisation also noted that women's participation in the labour market has increased in recent years. However, they remain heavily overrepresented in part-time employment.

Around four in ten women work part-time, compared with only 13% of male employees.

Women most frequently cite childcare or caring responsibilities as the reason for working part-time, with around a quarter giving this explanation. Fewer than one in ten men cite the same reason, instead mentioning personal reasons or education and training.

The gap becomes even more pronounced in larger families. Half of mothers with three or more children work part-time, compared with just 8% of fathers in the same situation.

The trend also extends to caregiving. Associations representing informal carers estimate that at least 65% of them are women.

According to Guyot, mothers still take on a disproportionate share of family responsibilities, often at the expense of their careers.

This has direct consequences for income and long-term impacts on pensions, as well as increasing exposure to forms of economic vulnerability.

The organisation warned that several federal government measures, including pension reforms, could further increase difficulties for women and mothers unless policies better support work–family balance, such as better paid family leave.

Related News