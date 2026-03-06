Federal Government triples funding for Brussels Fire Brigade

Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

The Federal Government has decided to significantly increase funding for the Brussels Fire Brigade, raising its subsidy from €5.7 million to €15.4 million, Bruzz reported.

According to the office of Interior and Home Affairs Minister Bernard Quintin (MR), the reform was approved during a plenary session of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium.

The change follows a 2022 ruling by the Constitutional Court of Belgium, which found that the Brussels fire service had been unfairly excluded from federal subsidies introduced during the 2015 reform of Belgium’s emergency services.

Under the new system, the Brussels Fire Brigade will now receive both a basic subsidy and an additional operational subsidy, similar to other emergency zones across the country.

"This reform recognises the daily commitment of emergency responders and represents a decisive step towards more balanced and equitable funding between the federal and local levels," added Member of Parliament and fellow party member Catherine Delcourt.

The additional funding is expected to strengthen both personnel and equipment, improving response times and operational capacity.

The reform will also benefit other emergency response zones in Belgium. Their structural budget will increase from €7.5 million to €17.5 million, and funding allocations will be indexed annually from January 1, 2027.