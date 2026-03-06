Three passers-by pulled elderly person from Brussels canal

Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Three passers-by rescued a person who had fallen into the Brussels–Charleroi Canal on Friday morning in Anderlecht, according to the Brussels Fire Brigade.

Emergency services were called around 10:10 at the Quai Fernand Demets, near the Delacroix metro station.

"Three passers-by intervened and managed to pull the person out of the water," said fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

The victim and one of the rescuers were taken to hospital following the incident.

Authorities have not yet determined the circumstances surrounding how the person ended up in the canal.

The rescue comes a day after another person was pulled from the canal in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean by a police officer.